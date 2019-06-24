× Police: Maryland man charged after being found passed out in car in York County

YORK COUNTY — A 53-year-old Maryland man is facing DUI, drug, and firearms charges after State Police say he and the occupants of his vehicle were allegedly found passed out and unresponsive in the parking lot of a business in Hopewell Township Sunday night.

Nicholas Sanford Redman, of Laurel, Maryland, was charged after police determined he was driving the 2018 Nissan Altima that was discovered parked outside a business on the 600 block of Renaissance Drive. Security personnel at the business told police Redman and the other occupants of the vehicle were found passed out and unresponsive inside the vehicle. The vehicle’s occupants were awake when police arrived, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Police say Redman showed signs of impairment and was unable to complete some of the field sobriety tests administered by police on the scene. Police also searched his vehicle, and discovered a clear plastic baggie containing 16 glass vials with white powder in each of them and a Bersa Thunder 380 with five rounds in the magazine in a purple Crown Royal bag, the complaint states.

Redman also had suspected illegal prescription pills on his person when he was taken into custody, police say.

He was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and DUI.