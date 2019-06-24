× Police remind motorists construction set to begin on roundabouts on Lisburn Road in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Construction of two roundabouts is scheduled to begin on Lisburn Road.

The roundabouts will be located at the intersections of Lisburn Road/Rossmoyne Road, and Lisburn Road/Arcona Road. Preliminary work will start the week on June 24. Roads will remain open while this work occurs, but there may be short-term delays as traffic is controlled by flaggers.

As the project progresses, Lisburn Road will be detoured during the major construction. Lisburn Road will be closed to all traffic between the bridge over the Pa. Turnpike, and Rocky Way. Rossmoyne Road and Arcona Road will be closed in the area of Lisburn Road.

Access to the Arcona neighborhood and shops will be available using Strong Road, between Rossmoyne Road and Arcona Road.

The date for the road closure has not yet been set, but will be publicized in advance.

Signs will be posted directing drivers to and along the detour routes.

A plan showing the road configuration after construction is complete is attached and can be viewed on the Township’s website. Project updates will be posted via the Township’s website and Facebook page as details are available. Questions about the construction can be directed to the Township Engineer, Dan Flint, at dflint@latwp.org.

SOURCE: Crimewatch