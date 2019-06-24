× Police seek help in identifying man on surveillance video taken near scene of deadly Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER — Police investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old Lancaster man in May are seeking help in identifying a person of interest captured on surveillance video near the scene on the night of the incident.

Tyreek Shyheim Gardner, 22, was killed in a shooting on the 500 block of East Chestnut Street at about 10:30 p.m. on May 30, Lancaster Police say. The man depicted in surveillance video was on the 200 block of North Plum Street near the time of the incident, according to police, who are trying to identify him.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Lancaster City Police Det. Tom Ginder at (717) 735-3300.