Police seek help in identifying suspect in retail theft at West Manchester Township Kohl’s store

YORK COUNTY — West Manchester Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft case that occurred at a Kohl’s store on Town Center Drive on June 8.

According to police, the pictured suspect is one of two people accused in the theft of $184 worth of goods from the store. The theft was reported by the store’s loss prevention officer.

Police say the suspect entered the store at about 5:31 p.m. and selected several items, including dresses, from the Women’s Clothing Department. She then took the dresses into a fitting room at about 5:43, and exited about seven minutes later, when she met a second female suspect in the shoe department.

The suspect then took several pairs of shoes and cut the security tags off of them, using a pair of tin snips, according to police. She then placed the shoes into a black and gold bag that was brought into the store by the other suspect.

Both suspects then exited the store separately at about 6:06 p.m., police say. A loss prevention officer attempted to stop both suspects, but the suspect in the picture stated she did not have any merchandise and left the area, and the second suspect did not stop when approached by the officer, exiting the area in a red 2004 Ford Focus, according to police.

The suspect pictured above has still not been identified, police say. Anyone with information on her is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police at (717) 792-9514.