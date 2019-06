FRANKLIN COUNTY — Police in Waynesboro are seeking help in identifying three suspects accused of stealing bedding from a West Main Street laundromat on Friday.

According to Waynesboro Police, the theft occurred at The Laundry Station on the 300 block of W. Main St., some time between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the pictured suspects is asked to contact Waynesboro Police at (717) 762-2131.