Police: York County woman charged after being found passed out next to crying child

YORK COUNTY — State Police have charged a 25-year-old Red Lion woman with endangering the welfare of children after she was allegedly found asleep and under the influence of alcohol during a welfare check on her and her 10-month-old child Saturday night.

Lauren Elizabeth Ryman, of the 100 block of S. Franklin St., was charged after her boyfriend’s mother asked police to check on her, the criminal complaint affidavit states. The caller said her son had been arrested and was currently in York County Prison, and that Ryman told her she “can’t handle being a mother anymore,” and “can’t do it by herself.”

The caller told police Ryman sounded “very distraught” over the phone. She had previous problems with alcohol, the caller told police.

The caller told police she had gone to Ryman’s apartment to get the child, but Ryman would not answer the door. The caller reported she could hear the child crying from inside the apartment.

Police say a trooper knocked on Ryman’s door several times after arriving at the scene, but Ryman did not answer. The trooper reported he could also hear the child crying from inside, the complaint states.

The trooper got Ryman’s landlord to unlock the door, and once inside discovered Ryman and the child lying in the front room of the apartment. Ryman was highly intoxicated, police say, and admitted she had been drinking all day while watching the child.

Police found an empty bottle of wine in the kitchen of the residence, the complaint states.