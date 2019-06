× Portion of Route 222 Southbound in Lancaster County expected to be closed for several hours after crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Route 222 Southbound is closed due to a crash.

According to East Cocalico Township Police Department, a portion of Route 222 Southbound in East Cocalico Township is expected to be closed for several hours.

There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered in the crash.

222 south is closed due to a vehicle accident. It expected to be closed for several hours. — East Cocalico Township Police Dept (@ecocalicoPD) June 24, 2019

All lanes are now CLOSED on US 222 SB between I-76 and PA 772/Brownstown. https://t.co/iZg466kN0A — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) June 24, 2019