Route 222 crash: Police identify Berks County woman killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State Police have identified the person killed in the crash as Evelyn F. Nazario, 57, of Reading.

Police say her vehicle, a Pontiac G6, was struck by a tractor trailer truck that failed to stop for traffic in a work zone. After striking Nazario's vehicle, the tractor trailer continued south and struck a Dodge van operated by Heidi A. Witmer, 32, of Conestoga, Lancaster County. Witmer was traveling with her juvenile daughter, police say.

After striking Witmer's vehicle, the tractor trailer struck a Ford F150 operated by Zachariah Denlinger, 33, of Bethlehem, then left the roadway and struck a tree before coming to rest.

Police say the Pontiac suffered major rear-end damage and was pushed onto the west shoulder of the roadway. The Dodge van was also pushed onto the west shoulder, traveling over an embankment and coming to rest in the woods adjacent to the road. The F150 was pushed east, and came to rest on the east shoulder of Route 222 South.

All of the occupants involved were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Nazario sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Lancaster General Hospital, police say.

Police say the tractor trailer was driven by James H. Cofield, 53, of Palm Coast, Florida. Cofield was traveling with his juvenile son, according to police. While it is unclear why Cofield did not appear to brake or slow down, PSP are not ruling out speeding.

"222 has been notoriously known for speeders. We get some high speeds out here when we do speed enforcement," said Trooper James Spencer, PSP. "Again, people just need to slow down when it comes to these kind of things."

Since PennDOT began construction on this portion of 222 in April, there have been multiple fender benders and two major crashes. PennDOT engineers have added extra signage, warning drivers of a single lane ahead, and a 55mph work zone speed limit. PennDOT, along with PSP, are reminding people to slow down, especially near work zones.

"The speed limit signs are up, the pre-construction signs are up," said Trooper Spencer. "Slow down, save a life. Thankfully we don't have more but we did have one fatality, and it's one too many. Slow down and save a life."

The investigation is ongoing, and Route 222 South remains closed, according to police. It is expected to be open by the evening rush hour, police say.

Original Story

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-- One person is dead and several others are injured after a crash has closed a portion of Route 222 Southbound.

According to East Cocalico Township Police Department, a portion of Route 222 Southbound in East Cocalico Township is expected to be closed for several hours after a crash occurred in a work zone around 8:00 a.m.

At least one person is dead and several other people are injured after taking to the hospital.

US222 SB in Lancaster County is expected to be shut down for the next 3-4 hours. One person has died, several others taken to the hospital following a crash in the work zone around 8:30 this morning. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/x6Ne7kTJOf — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) June 24, 2019

222 south is closed due to a vehicle accident. It expected to be closed for several hours. — East Cocalico Township Police Dept (@ecocalicoPD) June 24, 2019

All lanes are now CLOSED on US 222 SB between I-76 and PA 772/Brownstown. https://t.co/iZg466kN0A — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) June 24, 2019