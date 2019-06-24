Summer Pool Safety with Lemoyne Swimming Pool Staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMOYNE,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garretttalked with Tylinn Bitner, Pool Manager & Cohen Bitner, Lifeguard of the Lemoyne Swimming Pool about some pool safety tips for kids and parents.

Tip#1 - Parents watching their children at the Pool

One of the most important things parents must do is watch their children. A growing problem now is parents getting distracted by their smartphones and not realizing their child is having trouble in the water. Even at busy pools with multiple lifeguards, we need the parent’s help to watch their children in the water.

Tip #2 - Dangers of inflatables

There are two reasons and both have to do with patron safety. The inflatable arm floaties are not safe because they could deflate at any time putting a child in danger. We do allow arm floaties made out of foam. We don’t allow inflatable inner tubes for a similar reason as non-swimmers tend to rely on them to stay afloat and can easily fall off or slide through them and get in danger very quickly.

Tip #3 - Interactions with lifeguards

The main way is for parents to watch their children but another way they can help is try not to distract the lifeguards on duty. We are trained to keep our eyes on the water at all times even while talking to patrons or other staff but it is best not to ask us a lot of questions or hold a long conversation with us.

Tip #4 - Importance of swimming lessons

There are parent & child classes for ages 6 months to 4 years old and then the American Red Cross Learn to Swim program starts at age 5. The sooner kids are comfortable in the water and able to swim on their own the safer they will be. We recommend adults that don’t know how to swim take lessons as well so they could swim safely if necessary or even help save a child who is in distress in the water and no one else is around.

For more information about the Lemoyne Swimming Pool and Staff, checkout the website at: http://www.wsrec.org/lemoyne_pool.htm