Taco Bell theme hotel to open for limited time in August

Posted 7:16 AM, June 24, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: Taco Bell Celebrates Return of Nacho Fries and Demolition Man 25th Anniversary With Futuristic Dining Experience at Greystone Prime Steakhouse & Seafood on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

CALIFORNIA– Taco Bell fans rejoice: A Taco Bell themed hotel and resort is opening for a limited time.

The doors to the hotel will open for a limited time in August in Palm Springs.

According to the Taco Bell website, the hotel is mean for “superfans” that are 18-years and older.

All of the details of the hotel haven’t been released yet, with the site promising an update on June 27.

