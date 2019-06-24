SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: Taco Bell Celebrates Return of Nacho Fries and Demolition Man 25th Anniversary With Futuristic Dining Experience at Greystone Prime Steakhouse & Seafood on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Taco Bell)
Taco Bell theme hotel to open for limited time in August
CALIFORNIA– Taco Bell fans rejoice: A Taco Bell themed hotel and resort is opening for a limited time.
The doors to the hotel will open for a limited time in August in Palm Springs.
According to the Taco Bell website, the hotel is mean for “superfans” that are 18-years and older.
All of the details of the hotel haven’t been released yet, with the site promising an update on June 27.