Taco Bell theme hotel to open for limited time in August

CALIFORNIA– Taco Bell fans rejoice: A Taco Bell themed hotel and resort is opening for a limited time.

The doors to the hotel will open for a limited time in August in Palm Springs.

According to the Taco Bell website, the hotel is mean for “superfans” that are 18-years and older.

All of the details of the hotel haven’t been released yet, with the site promising an update on June 27.