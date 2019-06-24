Turning muggier on Monday with a few thunderstorms possible

SMALL T-STORM CHANCE, MORE HUMIDITY: It’s a pleasant start to the workweek on this Monday morning, but some changes enter the picture throughout the day. It’s a comfortable and cool start by late June standards, with readings in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Plenty of sunshine this morning does become filter by clouds by the midday hours ahead of the next system. Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon with higher humidity levels. There’s a small chance for a couple isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. The evening and overnight continues the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. There’s a very small chance for a stronger to severe thunderstorm, with flooding and damaging wind gusts as the primary concerns. Again, this is a small threat. Expect lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s. A shower could linger into the early morning hours, otherwise clouds lead to more sunshine through the morning and into the afternoon. It’s a bit breezy, with temperatures reaching the middle 80s. It’s still humid too. Temperatures continue to climb a bit on Wednesday. There’s a small chance for a late day or evening thunderstorm, but most remain dry. The humidity still feels quite muggy.

TURNING HOTTER & STILL MUGGY: The summer heat starts to creep into the Commonwealth through the end of the week. Thursday brings plenty of sunshine and dry conditions across the region. Temperatures make a go at 90 degrees during the afternoon, with heat indices in the lower 90s. Plentiful sunshine and muggy conditions continue for Friday. Expect afternoon high temperatures near 90 degrees. Heat indices are in the lower 90s again. Breezes are light.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures likely come down a touch through the end of the week, with some thunderstorm chances sneaking into South Central PA. Saturday brings this chance for a couple thunderstorms during the afternoon. Otherwise, it’s muggy again. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s, but some spots could touch 90 degrees again depending on the thunderstorm chances. Sunday sees slightly lower temperatures, and humidity levels come down just a touch too. So far, skies look partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures reach the middle 80s.

Have a great Monday!

-Andrea Michaels