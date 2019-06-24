× Woman cited for June 17 hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian in Lancaster

LANCASTER — The suspect in a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian in Lancaster was cited Friday after meeting with authorities at the Lancaster Bureau of Police station, police say.

Ieesha Artis, 28, of the 400 block of Dohner Drive in East Lampeter Township, is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, duty to give information or render aid, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, required financial responsibility, and right of way to pedestrians in crosswalk in the incident, which occurred on June 17 at North Queen and West James streets, police say. She was processed on the complaint and released from the station.

According to police, Artis was driving the vehicle that struck a woman at about 3:30 p.m. The pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk and had the proper walk signal to proceed through the intersection when she was struck, police say. The victim suffered a concussion and a laceration to the side of her head, along with abrasions on her right arm and right side. She was treated at Lancaster General Hospital and released, according to police.

Police say Artis stopped briefly after striking the woman, then pulled into the parking lot of a restaurant near the intersection. She stayed there briefly before driving from the scene.