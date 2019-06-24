× York County First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Russell to resign July 15

YORK COUNTY — First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Russell will resign her post on July 15 after spending nearly 14 years in the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Russell will join a Harrisburg corporation, where she will serve as in-house counsel, according to District Attorney Dave Sunday.

“She received an offer she simply could not pass up,” Sunday in a press release announcing Russell’s departure.

Russell prosecuted several high-profile cases while serving in the District Attorney’s office. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 2002 from Philadelphia University and her Juris Doctorate in May of 2005 from The Dickinson School of Law in Carlisle.

In December 2005, Russell was hired by former District Attorney H. Stanley Rebert. She was promoted to Chief Deputy District Attorney in June 2012, and then to First Assistant District Attorney in January 2013.

“It has been a great honor to have the pleasure of working for Dave, and to work with the rest of the members of the District Attorney’s Office to serve the citizens of York County,” Russell said. “I will truly miss working with them all. It has been a difficult decision for me to leave this tremendous office, but this new work opportunity offers a financial benefit to my family, and a chance for me to grow professionally. I am really looking forward to this new challenge, and this next exciting phase in my professional development.”

“There is no question that the citizens of York County are in a better place as a result of Jen’s service to our community,” said Sunday. “I simply could not have asked for a better partner over the past year and a half as we implemented the changes necessary to ensure an effective and efficient District Attorney’s Office for years to come.”

Following Russell’s departure, longtime prosecutor Tim Barker will assume the role of First Assistant District Attorney. Barker has served the office as an expert in complex trial and appellate litigation.

Additionally, he was named the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration prosecutor fellow for 2011 and 2012, an honor given to one prosecutor nationally each year, Sunday’s office said.

“Few prosecutors across the state possess Tim Barker’s breadth of experience,” said Sunday. “As a nationally recognized prosecutor and someone who has litigated some of York County’s highest profile and complex cases, Tim’s knowledge of and respect for the law and desire to better his community is unparalleled.

“Additionally, Tim’s proven leadership in the area of common sense criminal justice initiatives reflects my commitment to improving all aspects of the justice system. Areas where Tim’s leadership have been instrumental include the expansion of our treatment courts; working with the City of York through the group violence initiative; collaborating with our community partners as co-chair of the reentry coalition; and identifying opportunities for mental health diversion through the stepping up initiative.

“You will be hard pressed to find a more dedicated public servant than Tim Barker and I’m proud to announce his promotion to First Assistant District Attorney.”