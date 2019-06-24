× York man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash Friday in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged a 29-year-old York man with DUI and related offenses after a traffic accident at School Street and Basswood Road in West Manchester Township Friday night.

Jordan Steven Stambaugh, of the 2200 block of Sycamore Road, is charged with one count of DUI/General Impairment, West Manchester Township Police say. He is also charged with a summary offense for failing to yield the right of way to another vehicle while turning left.

It is the second DUI charge in six weeks for Stambaugh, who was charged on May 9 after being found unresponsive in a running vehicle parked outside a Burger King at about 5:03 p.m.

Friday’s incident occurred at about 7:27 p.m., according to police. An officer was dispatched to the scene for the report of a vehicle crash with no injuries. The operator of the other vehicle involved in the crash told police he was traveling south on Carlisle Road when a silver Chevrolet pickup truck in front of him made a hard left turn onto School Street, and he was unable to stop in time and struck it. The truck continued on School Street before pulling over at the intersection of Basswood Road, the man told police.

The operator of the other vehicle told police he attempted to speak to the other driver, who was later identified as Stambaugh. But Stambaugh allegedly became argumentative and showed signs of intoxication, the other driver told police.

Police then spoke to Stambaugh, who allegedly showed signs of intoxication including slurred speech, glassy and bloodshot eyes, and trouble maintaining his balance. Police say he dropped his driver’s license when attempting to show it to police, and nearly fell over when he attempted to pick it up. He allegedly told police he had consumed two beers about an hour before the crash.

Stambaugh failed a series of field sobriety tests administered by police at the scene, according to the criminal complaint. He was then placed under arrest and taken to the York Central Booking Center, where a blood draw was administered to determine his blood alcohol content.