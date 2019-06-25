Another very warm but breezy day on Tuesday, with heat building through the rest of the week

VERY WARM, HUMID, MAINLY DRY: A cold front is clearing the region Tuesday morning, bringing a return to sunshine, breezes, and a brief dip in humidity. Lingering showers exit the region shortly after daybreak, allowing conditions to dry out through the morning. It’s a warm and steamy start, with uncomfortable humidity levels and temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Morning clouds lead to more sunshine through the morning and into the afternoon. The breezes increase, with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s. Humidity levels come down a touch through the afternoon, making it feel less sticky. The humidity levels lower a bit more through the night under mostly clear skies. Winds ease as well. Expect lows in the lower to middle 60s. It’s another toasty one on Wednesday! The humidity increases back to the uncomfortable, muggy feeling. There’s a small chance for a late day or evening thunderstorm as a weak cold front approaches, but most remain dry. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s.

TURNING HOTTER & STEAMIER: The summer heat starts to creep into the Commonwealth through the end of the week. Thursday brings plenty of sunshine and dry conditions across the region. Temperatures make a go at 90 degrees during the afternoon, with humidity levels turning quite steamy. Heat indices in the lower 90s. Plentiful sunshine and muggy conditions continue for Friday. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices are in the lower to middle 90s. Breezes are light to calm both days.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures likely come down a touch through the end of the week, with some thunderstorm chances sneaking into South Central PA. Saturday brings this chance for a couple thunderstorms during the afternoon. Otherwise, it’s muggy again. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s, but some spots could touch 90 degrees again depending on the thunderstorm chances. Sunday sees slightly lower temperatures, and humidity levels come down just a touch too. So far, skies look partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Monday temperatures come down just a touch, with readings in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels turn more comfortable too!

Have a great Tuesday!

