Cake Decorating Summer Camp with Jubilee Cake Studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett learned more about a special cake decorating summer camp in Mechanicsburg, PA at Jubilee Cake Studio.

Jubilee Cake Studio is a decorate-it-yourself cake studio. What that means is that you can come here, choose your canvas – cake or cupcakes, pick 3 bags of frosting, 2 balls of fondant, and 2 items from our sprinkle bar. Then, you decorate! We have a lot of tools for people to use while they are here, including rollers, stamps, and cutters.

Join Jubilee Cake Studio for a camp all about CAKE decorating! All supplies are included. Recommended for ages 5 a nd older. Workshops are: All about Frosting - 3 tubs, flavor, dye and frost a cake. Cake 1: Gravity defying cake. Cake 2: Stack of Pancakes Dates are final. NO refunds, reschedules or make up dates! Wednesday, July 24th 3pm Wednesday, July 31st 3pm Wednesday, Aug 7th 3pm

Toddler Time CUPPIES Summer Camp! Three weeks of decorating fun! Four cupcakes per workshop. All supplies included! Themes are: Beach theme, Pigs n' Mud, Campin' Out. Dates are final. NO refunds, reschedules or make up dates! Thursday, July 25th at 11am Thursday, August 1st at 11am Thursday, August 8th at 11am.

For more information, checkout the site at: https://www.jubileecakestudio.com