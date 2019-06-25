× Domestic disturbance call leads to charges against Dauphin County man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was charged in early June after police responded to a domestic disturbance.

On June 1, police were dispatched to a home in Lower Swatara Township after the caller said that a woman came to her house frantic about her husband beating her, according to the criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, police located the woman and saw that she had several small children with her.

Police then walked over to the residence where the incident occurred. According to the criminal complaint, police saw broken plate pieces on the floor and food that was thrown throughout the home. An officer also located an infant child crying in an upstairs bedroom.

Police exited the home and found the the accused, 33-year-old Roman Rufus, in a vehicle.

“He was sitting in the driver’s seat and was the sole occupant of the vehicle,” the officer wrote in the criminal complaint. “He opened the car door (and) had to grab onto the steering wheel so that he did not fall out of the vehicle.”

At that point, police observed Rufus having blood shot, glassy eyes and was unable to stand without holding onto something.

According to the criminal complaint, Rufus advised that he had been drinking and got into an argument with the victim. Police asked Rufus about the broken plates — he responded by saying that he broke them on the floor. Rufus was then placed under arrest.

Police also spoke with the victim. She claimed that Rufus struck his son in the face during the argument and altercation, the criminal complaint stated.

Rufus faces charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, strangulation, DUI and harassment, court documents show.