Duo charged in domestic incident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police have charged a 42-year-old Penn Township woman with aggravated assault after she allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic disturbance Friday.

The man was charged with choking and striking the woman in the same incident, police say.

Melissa Angel Cleveland was arrested by police responding to the report of a disturbance on the 200 block of Fruitville Pike, police say. Officers determined she stabbed Jay Lawrence Williams, who was in turn arrested for choking and striking Cleveland, who suffered injuries related to strangulation and blunt force contact. Williams was charged with felony strangulation, police say.

Both parties were taken to area hospitals for treatment and then transported to NLCRPD headquarters for booking.