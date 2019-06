× Firefighter taken to hospital after battling Cumberland County house fire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling a house fire.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the 600 block of Ridge Road in Southampton Township around 10:00 p.m. on June 24.

Dispatch says that the fire was contained around 11:30 p.m.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.