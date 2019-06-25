Flyers re-sign D Travis Sanheim, trade RW Ryan Hartman

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers have continued their flurry of off season moves.

On Monday, the team re-signed defensemen Travis Sanheim for two more seasons and traded RW Ryan Hartman to the Dallas Stars.

Sanheim, 23, has had solid stints in his time with Flyers, including suiting up in all 82 games last season.

He is expected to continue to be apart of the team’s young defensive core.

Hartman, 24, was just acquired by the Flyers just a few months ago, but the team has chosen to move on in favor of C Tyler Pitlick, who was acquired from Dallas.

In 19 games with the Flyers, Hartman only managed 6 points and had a plus/minus of -6.

In return, Philadelphia gets Pitlick, 27, who didn’t do much to impress in his own right last season, totaling only 12 points across 47 games.

The deal is expected to clear some cap room for the Flyers.

