Brooks Orpik has announced his retirement today from the @NHL after 15 seasons. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion skated in 1,035 regular-season games.

Congratulations on a terrific career, Brooksie. And thank you for everything! #ALLCAPS

— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 25, 2019