Lancaster County man accused of spitting in officer's face during arrest for disorderly conduct

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 54-year-old East Petersburg man after he allegedly spat in the face of an officer during his arrest at a domestic disturbance.

Luis F. Fuentes Jr. was charged with aggravated harassment by prisoner, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness in the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene to follow up on a hang-up 911 call at Fuentes’ home on the 2600 block of Northfield Drive. When they arrived, Fuentes allegedly became agitated at the officer and exited his home. When he got outside, police say, Fuentes began screaming and causing a disturbance that alarmed neighbors in the area.

When he was taken into custody, Fuentes spat in the face of one of the officers, police say.

He was processed and taken to Central Arraignment.