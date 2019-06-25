Leaking substance prompts evacuation of North Carolina Walmart

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A North Carolina Walmart was evacuated Monday after a suspicious spill that police initially thought came from a portable methamphetamine lab.
Around 5 p.m., a man had a liquid coming out of his backpack in the bakery area and tracked the liquid into the bathroom, police told WGHP. The man then left the store.
Employees weren’t sure what the liquid was so they poured their spill kit on it and it changed color.
Firefighters and police were called in to investigate and the store was evacuated.
High Point police initially confirmed Monday evening that the liquid came from a small meth operation in a bottle, but issued a correction a couple hours later.
Police tweeted that further testing determined the substance in the bottle was actually industrial strength cleaner.
The store was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and no one has gotten sick from the spill.
The Walmart was closed for multiple hours Monday evening. High Point police said around 8 p.m. they are turning to store back over to Walmart staff, who will decide when to reopen.
Police are working to identify the man who had the backpack.