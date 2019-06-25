× Lower Allen Township Police charge man with home improvement fraud

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police have charged a Cumberland County man with deceptive or fraudulent business practices and home improvement fraud after they say he failed to perform home improvement work he was hired to do earlier this year.

Jeremy Edwards, 42, was arrested June 10, police say.

He is accused of defrauding a customer who hired him to perform home improvement work. The victim told police she had reached out to Carpet Mart for an estimate and Edwards, who is a sub-contractor for Carpet Mart, came to her home. He allegedly gave the victim his own business card and persuaded her to hire him instead of using Carpet Mart. The victim paid him $600 for supplies and installation work, police say.

According to police, Edwards was to begin performing the work in early April. But he repeatedly would give the victim dates when he would do the work without showing up.

Police say Edwards was given several opportunities to either do the work or return the victim’s money, but did not.