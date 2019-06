DAUPHIN COUNTY — Police in Lower Paxton Township are trying to identify a suspected seafood thief.

According to police, on June 22 at about 5:15 p.m., the pictured suspect entered a Giant store on the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road and stole more than $150 worth of seafood items.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at (717) 657-5656.