Man accused of assaulting pregnant woman at motel in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 31-year-old man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman at a motel in York County.

Mackenley Baptiste, of no fixed address, allegedly struck the victim in the head multiple times and choked her while inside the motel room on June 22.

The victim, who reported the assault, told police that Baptiste picked her up from work that day and went to Motel 6 on Commerce Drive in Fairview Township.

When they arrived, Baptiste took the victim’s phone from her hands and allegedly struck her in the head when she asked for it back.

The criminal complaint says that Baptiste then threatened the victim when she attempted to leave. When she asked for her phone and to be allowed to leave, Baptiste allegedly smashed her phone and pushed her back into the room.

The victim fell back on the bed and Baptiste allegedly choked her before stopping the assault.

He faces charges of strangulation, robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment, court documents show.