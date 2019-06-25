× No injuries after vehicle got wedged under farm equipment in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — No one was injured after a vehicle got wedged under farm equipment in Perry County, according to Duncannon Fire Company.

The fire company said in a Facebook post that it responded to the incident on Bloomfield Road, west of the South Main Street intersection, after being alerted by Perry County Communications just before 11 a.m.

Crews were on scene to control traffic and contain hydraulic oil that leaked onto the roadway.