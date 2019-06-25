Non-profit seek to restore three fire-damaged properties in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - If you drive around in Lebanon City you will notice three fire damaged homes on Cumberland Street.
“I wish it would go away," said neighbor Cynthia Runkel. "It either needs to be really pretty or knocked down. It’s an eye-sore."
A fire broke out at the three properties two years ago. Lebanon City Fire Department called it the worst fire in downtown Lebanon since 1990.
Years later the properties sit vacantly along the street.
Now Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity plans to demolish them and rebuild them as single-family homes.
“We’re really thrilled to be able to redevelop these three homes and make them owner-occupied, right here in the city of Lebanon," said Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Andrew Szalay.
The nonprofit organization plans to build affordable and energy-efficient homes. Their goal is to give the gift of home ownership and restore the beauty of Cumberland Street.
“It’s a beautiful town and we just want to be able to have homeowners that are helping, you know, make this garden grow," said Szalay.
Neighbor Cynthia Runkel is excited about the future outcome of the properties.
“Hopefully they have a yard, nice and pretty and everything. I’ll look out and see something beautiful instead of this eye-sore."
The organization will start restoring the three properties in late Summer, early Fall.
Anyone can volunteer or donate to the cause by clicking here.