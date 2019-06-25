× Orioles sign second-round pick Gunnar Henderson, a high school shortstop from Alabama

BALTIMORE — On the same day Adley Rutschman was introduced to Baltimore, the organization announced that it signed second-round selection Gunnar Henderson.

Henderson, a high school shortstop from Alabama, was drafted No. 42 overall by the Orioles in Major League Baseball’s first-year player draft. He was committed to Auburn University.

According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Henderson will sign for $2.3 million, exceeding the slot’s value of about $1.77 million.

Henderson hit .559 at John T. Morgan Academy with 11 home runs, 75 RBIs and 28 stolen bases.