Orioles sign top pick C Adley Rutschman

Omaha, NE - JUNE 27: Catcher Adley Rutschman #35 of the Oregon State Beavers singles in the first inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks during game two of the College World Series Championship Series on June 27, 2018 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have locked up the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

The team has agreed to a deal with C Adley Rutschman it announced on Monday.

According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, Rutschman signed for $8.1 million, which is technically below the slot value of the top spot at $8.4 million.

The deal is an MLB record for a draft pick’s contract.

Rutschman, 21, hit .411 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI’s with Oregon State University this season.

It isn’t clear what farm team he will begin his professional career with, but Rutschman can be expected to be moved through the Orioles’ system rapidly.

