× PA Senate passes legislation that would allow all local police to use radar for speed enforcement

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate passed legislation Tuesday that would allow all local police departments to use radar for speed enforcement.

Under current law, radar can only be used by State Police.

The proposal, which passed 49-1, would make officers complete training approved by State Police and the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission. Warning signs indicating the use of radar in the area must also be posted.

It now heads to the House.