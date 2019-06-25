× Police investigating overnight hit-and-run accident in Red Lion

YORK COUNTY — Police in Red Lion are investigating a suspected hit-and-run accident that occurred overnight.

Red Lion resident Dennis Tyndall posted video of the incident, which occurred around 1:44 a.m. on the 200 block of 1st Avenue, on his Facebook page. The video was taken from a surveillance camera at his home.

The video depicts a vehicle striking multiple parked cars. It then appears to flee from the scene.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a dark blue or black Hyundai Santa Fe, according to Tyndall.