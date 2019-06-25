× Police: Man arrested after being found asleep on York County property

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged a 25-year-old York County man after he was found sleeping in the woods behind a Roosevelt Avenue home in West Manchester Township earlier this month.

Police say Aaron Hynes was found by officers responding to the report of a suspicious person on the property at about 1:50 a.m. on June 14. The owner of the home, who contacted police, said they were awakened by a loud noise, looked out the window, and saw a man — later identified as Hynes — standing on the front porch.

Police searched the property and found Hynes asleep in the woods. He was taken into custody, police say.

Hynes allegedly told police he was in Mechanicsburg with friends during the day. Police say he admitted to drinking, but said he’d only consumed two beers, the last coming around 10 p.m.

Police say Hynes had the strong odor of alcohol on his breath and exhibited slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Hynes could not provide a legitimate reason for being on the property on Roosevelt Avenue, according to police. The victim did not know Hynes or why he would be on the property. Hynes did not have permission to be on the property, police allege.

Hynes was charged with one count of Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime and one count of Public Drunkenness.