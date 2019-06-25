× Police searching for vehicle in hit-and-run in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for information in a hit-and-run case.

On June 24 around 1:00 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run call in the 1300 block of West Market Street in York.

Upon arrival, police found damage to a Nissan Altima.

A witness told police that they heard tires squealing and then went outside.

The witness aid they believed a sports car of some kind was fleeing the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.