Roseanne Barr and Andrew Dice Clay announce comedy tour

Roseanne Barr is attempting a comeback.

Barr and fellow comedian, Andrew Dice Clay are launching a comedy tour called, “Mr. and Mrs. America” that will tackle politics, among other issues. Clay took to Instagram to post a promotional photo for the upcoming tour.

This will be the first time that Barr has taken center stage since being fired by ABC in 2018 after she went on a Twitter tirade in which she made racist comments about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama. Barr also made offensive comments about Chelsea Clinton and George Soros.

The reboot of her hit show “Roseanne” which brought in an impressive 18.2 million viewers for it’s premiere was swiftly canceled. Shortly after, the network announced they were bringing the show back without Barr. When the show premiered without their longtime star that following fall, viewers learned that Barr had been killed off and the reason was due to an opioid overdose.

Barr has said in interviews on her friend, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast that she “horribly” regrets the tweets that caused her demise.

“Mr. and Mrs. America” will kick off September 19 at the Paramount Theater in Long Island, New York.