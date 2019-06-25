× Two men accused of assaulting woman, stealing car, and running over her leg in incident at Caledonia State Park

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two men are facing several felony charges after police say they pushed a woman out of her vehicle, assaulted her, and took the car, running over her leg as they fled from the scene at a state park earlier this month.

Andrew Rhodes, 23, of Shippensburg, and Zachary Stacey, 24, of Chambersburg, were arrested after the incident, which occurred on June 14 at Caledonia State Park.

According to State police, the victim reported she was acquainted with Rhodes, and Stacey was his friend. She said she was sitting in her car, which was parked inside the park, when the two men returned at about 8:43 p.m. Rhodes allegedly pulled her from the vehicle, a Honda Accord, attempting to remove her pants in the process, so that he could have sexual contact with her. He also allegedly struck the woman in the face and pulled her hair, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Rhodes then got into the driver’s seat of the car, the victim reported. When she attempted to get into the passenger seat, Stacey was sitting there. Rhodes then allegedly put the car into reverse and instructed Stacey to push the victim out of the car, which he did.

At that point, police say, Rhodes moved the car forward, running over the woman’s leg as she lay on the ground.

The victim sustained multiple injuries to her leg and suffered a concussion, police say. She was treated at Chambersburg Hospital.

In an interview with police after the arrest, Stacey allegedly told police that the evening “turned into a mess,” and that Rhodes apologized to him for what had happened.

Rhodes also allegedly realized after leaving the scene that he had lost his hat during the altercation and returned to Caledonia State Park to retrieve it, Stacey told police. When they returned to the park, the victim was still there, wearing only a shirt and underwear, Stacey reported.

Rhodes allegedly retrieved the hat and fled the scene again before the victim could get back to the car, Stacey told police.

Rhodes is charged with several felony counts, including aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, and criminal conspiracy. He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Stacey is charged with similar felony and misdemeanor offenses, police say.