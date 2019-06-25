× York man pleads guilty to 2017 shooting death of Angel Hernandez

YORK — A 22-year-old York man faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder related to the shooting death of another York man in 2017.

Quayshawn Naylor-Wilson will be sentenced on August 19 after entering the plea in York County Court. He was accused of shooting Angel Hernandez on on the 500 block of Philadelphia Street on July 16, 2017.

Naylor-Wilson was arrested three days later by York City Police.