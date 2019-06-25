× York man who raped child will serve up to 61 years in prison

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man who raped a child will serve up to 61 years in prison, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Jacob Hess, 43, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 1/2 to 61 years imprisonment, the DA’s Office says. He was convicted of rape of a child, sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors in March.

The child reported to authorities in October 2017 that she was raped by Hess when she was younger and it occurred multiple times. He admitted to the illegal acts in an interview with police three months later.