Akron man facing charges after attempting to flee police on a motorcycle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Akron man is facing charges after he attempted to flee police on a motorcycle.

Shane Pietsch, 21, is facing fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment and a number of traffic violations for his role in the incident.

On June 24 around 8:15 p.m., police observed a motorcycle being driven in the 400 block of North Cedar Street in Lititz that did not have rear stop lights or a registration plate displayed correctly.

The driver, later identified as Pietsch, fled police when they attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and North Broad Street.

Police say Pietsch fled north on North Broad street at speeds between 80 and 100 MPH and passed numerous drivers before losing control of the motorcycle on Furnace Hills Pike near Loop Road.

Pietsch was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and will now face charges.