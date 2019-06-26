× Bill that would give Lancaster Co. municipalities option to prohibit video gaming terminals heads to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk

HARRISBURG — Legislation that would give Lancaster County municipalities the option to prohibit video gaming terminals (VGTs) at local truck stops is heading to the governor’s desk, according to a news release from the Senate Republicans Communications Office.

Under Senate Bill 321, each municipality would get a 60-day window to decline VGTs at truck stops within its borders by passing a simple resolution. It would also allow municipalities to opt-in at a later date through the same process, the news release said.

The bill was authored by Republican Senators Ryan Aument and Scott Martin.

“House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler deserves a great deal of credit for his leadership on this issue, and I thank the members of the House of Representatives for giving the people of Lancaster County the final say on local gambling options,” Sen. Aument said. “Lancaster County has fiercely fought back against the idea of establishing new gambling venues here, and it is encouraging to see lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and in both chambers of the General Assembly stand up for the rights of our local residents.”

Sen. Martin added, “I appreciate the fact that Majority Leader Cutler and leaders on both sides of aisle have joined together to ensure the principle of local control over gambling decisions is upheld. Gambling can have a negative impact on the character of a community, and I am hopeful Governor Wolf will do the right thing in signing this bill into law and ensuring no community is forced to accept gambling activities they do not want.”