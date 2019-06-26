× Boiling Springs man facing charges after incident leaves victim with minor injuries

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Boiling Springs man is facing charges after an incident left a victim with minor injuries.

Donovan Kendall, 22, is facing reckless endangerment and simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

On May 16 around 12:25 a.m., police responded to a home in the 600 block of Lerew Road in South Middleton Township for a reported shooting.

Police found that a victim sustained minor injuries in the incident, but it is not indicated in the report exactly what occurred.

More details of the incident are expected to be released in court documents.