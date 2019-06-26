Boiling Springs man facing charges after incident leaves victim with minor injuries

Posted 6:58 AM, June 26, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Boiling Springs man is facing charges after an incident left a victim with minor injuries.

Donovan Kendall, 22, is facing reckless endangerment and simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

On May 16 around 12:25 a.m., police responded to a home in the 600 block of Lerew Road in South Middleton Township for a reported shooting.

Police found that a victim sustained minor injuries in the incident, but it is not indicated in the report exactly what occurred.

More details of the incident are expected to be released in court documents.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.