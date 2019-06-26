× Cash4Life® to be drawn nightly

The multi-state Cash4Life® Lottery game will be drawn seven nights a week, starting Monday, July 1, 2019.

The game’s $2 ticket price will not change and the prizes will remain the same with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life, and a secondary prize of $1,000 a week for life. The old playslips will continue to work after the change, and up to 10 advance draws will remain in place. There will be no changes to how the game is played or the chances of winning.

“By moving Cash4Life® to nightly drawings, we’ll give players more opportunities to win,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Additionally, by offering this draw game nightly, we’ll be able to generate more funds for the vital senior programs that Pennsylvania’s older population relies on every day.”

Since the Pennsylvania Lottery joined the multi-state Cash4Life® game in April 2015, it has generated more than $100 million in sales and players have won more than $36.7 million in prizes. Cash4Life® is also played in surrounding states, including New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.

As with any multi-state game, all prizes must be cashed in the state where the winning ticket was purchased. The prize must be claimed and the ticket validated before the winner can be identified. Cash4Life® winners in Pennsylvania have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. To view live drawings visit palottery.com.

The holder of any annuity prize-winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at Lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County. Claims may be filed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How to play Cash4Life: Each play costs $2. Players choose five numbers from 1-60 and one number from 1-4, the green Cash Ball. Players may choose their own numbers using a playslip or opt for computer-selected Quick Pick numbers. Cash4Life offers a top prize of $1,000 a day for life, a second prize of $1,000 a week for life, plus seven other ways to win. Starting July 1, 2019, drawings will be held each night at 9 p.m. and tickets can be purchased up to 10 draws in advance. Approximate chances of winning: top prize: 1 in 21.8 million; second prize: 1 in 7.3 million; overall/any prize: 1 in 8.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $29 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly . Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

