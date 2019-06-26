× ‘Chernobyl’ actor Jared Harris to shoot film in Lancaster County later this year

LANCASTER — Jared Harris, star of the acclaimed HBO miniseries “Chernobyl,” is coming to Lancaster to star as teacher Stan Deen in the upcoming film “Brave the Dark.”

Based on real-life events, “Brave the Dark” is the story of Nate Busko, a teenager “tormented by a horrific past who is rescued from his wounds by a dedicated high school teacher with wisdom to heal both mind and soul,” according to a press release issued by the film company, Inspiring Films of Lancaster County.

The movie will be directed by Damien Harris, Jared Harris’ brother. The siblings are the son of famed Hollywood star Richard Harris.

“I’ve loved this script ever since my brother asked me to take a look at it,” said Harris in a press release announcing the film. “Back then, it wasn’t with a view to being in it. He just wanted me to throw ideas at him as he was organizing his thoughts about structure and character. I saw in it a powerful story of redemption, the toxic effect of a lie, how running from the pain of the past destroys any hope for a future, and the strength that comes from simple acts of compassion. It’s a true story, a modern story, and a story as old as mankind.”

Filming at locations around Lancaster County is expected to begin in October, the release said.

In addition to his role as Russian scientist Valery Legasov in “Chernobyl,” Harris has played Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln,” the conflicted partner in “Mad Men,” King George VI in “The Crown,” Captain Crozier in 2018’s “The Terror” and the evil genius Professor Moriarty alongside Robert Downey Jr. in “Sherlock Homes: A Game of Shadows.”

Damian Harris explained why he chose this film for his next project.

“This is the true story of a good person whose compassion and perseverance not only saved but changed a life, and it comes at a moment when it is of genuine value and service,” he said. “Jared has become one of the great actors of his generation, and I’m excited and proud to be making this film together.”