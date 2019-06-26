Cumberland County Board of Elections select new voting system

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Board of Elections selected new voting system on Wednesday.

The Elections Systems & Software, Express Vote XL™ voting machine, per the county’s news release, provides a full-face, 32-inch HD interactive electronic voting screen along with an independent voter-verified paper record for tabulation.

“We reviewed the options available, and chose a system that is durable and easy to use for our residents,” said Al Whitcomb, Cumberland County Board of Elections Chairman. “These new voting machines will be in place for the Presidential Primary in April 2020.”

Counties across the state have until December to select new systems that provide a paper verifiable ballot.