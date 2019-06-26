FOX43 Job of the Day, sponsored by Elwood Staffing

Today’s Job of the Day:

GRAHAM PACKAGING

York, PA

General Labor / Machine Operators

Various Shifts – Benefits Available!

Pay to $15.48/hr.

Temp-to-Hire

Contact our York Branch – 717- 843-0031

www.elwoodjobs.com

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Elwood Staffing is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Elwood Staffing has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs. Visit Elwood Staffing’s website here.