Heated debate broke out on PA Senate floor over elimination of general assistance program

HARRISBURG — Heated debate broke out on the state Senate floor Wednesday over the elimination of the general assistance cash benefit program.

Democrats wanted to propose an amendment to the budget bill to continue funding the program, which gives up to $200 dollars in cash to needy people for necessities, adding that it helps the poor. Republicans said that it’s a program overrun with fraud.

The amendment was voted down 26-24 when the Republican-controlled chamber used a technical procedure, in which Senate Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati picked up the gavel, and initiated a procedural vote, when Lt. Gov. John Fetterman had stepped down to the floor.