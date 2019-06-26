× Man accused of forging checks from former employer

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 28-year-old man is accused of stealing and forging checks from his former employer, and cashing them.

The checks Nigel Sharp allegedly forged were cashed in February, according to police. The total financial loss was more than $1,300.

Sharp’s employer advised that the checks were not written or distributed by them, police say.

He faces charges of forgery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, court documents show.