× Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A 52-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash.

On June 24 around 1:30 p.m., a crash occurred in the 1500 block of Mountain Road in Latimore Township.

According to police, a 52-year-old man was driving a vehicle northbound on Mountain Road when he left the lane and hit a vehicle that was traveling south in the southbound lane.

The man was flown from the scene to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

Both the driver and passenger of the struck vehicle were not injured.