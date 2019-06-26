× Man faces drug charge after police execute search warrant at his York City home

YORK — A York man has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver cocaine after York County Drug Task Force officers executed a search warrant at his residence Tuesday, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

The warrant stemmed from a week-long investigation in which officers purchased cocaine from 22-year-old Wilfredo Torres-Rivera at his home on Liberty Court, the DA’s Office said.

During the search, officers located approximately 225 grams of cocaine, two handguns, $4,600 in cash and drug packaging materials.

“This arrest is another example of the importance of collaboration between local law enforcement, the Office of Attorney General’s Strategic Response Team, and our Bureau of Narcotics Investigation,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Shutting down drug dealers, especially those who are armed with illegal guns, makes our neighborhoods safer and protects our children and communities. Our approach to the drug epidemic is a multi-faceted approach that starts with getting drugs and those who deal them off the streets.”

District Attorney David Sunday added, “Our Drug Task Force constantly seeks to attack the source of illegal narcotics and arrest those dealers who prey on individuals struggling with addiction. Along with our partners in law enforcement, we will continue to use every tool available to us in order to aggressively arrest and prosecute those who are perpetuating the drug epidemic that is tearing our community apart.”