LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in Lebanon County, according to State Police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Martin Road and East Lincoln Avenue in Jackson Township.

State Police say a vehicle, executing a left turn onto East Lincoln Avenue, pulled into the path of a motorcycle, driven by 53-year-old Robert Ream.

The two collided and Ream was pronounced dead at the scene.